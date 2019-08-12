India floods: More than 140 dead after torrential rain

At least 140 people have been killed by monsoon flooding in southern and western India, while hundreds of thousands have been evacuated from their homes, according to reports.

Nearly half the reported deaths have occurred in the south-western state of Kerala.

The flooding and landslides caused by the heavy seasonal rainfall have left some areas cut off.

Officials have called on those affected to try to seek shelter on higher ground.

India is affected by monsoon rains between June and September. While crucial to replenishing water supplies, the heavy rainfall also results in death and destruction each year.

Disaster management officials said more than 100,000 people in Kerala had been evacuated into emergency relief camps, while more than 40 had been killed.

"There are around 80 places where flood and rains have triggered mudslides, which we cannot reach," state police spokesman Pramod Kumar told AFP news agency.