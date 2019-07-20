Iran 'choosing dangerous path' over tanker seizure

Iran may be choosing a "dangerous path" of "illegal and destabilising" behaviour after its authorities seized a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf, the foreign secretary has said.

The Stena Impero's owners have been unable to contact the ship, which was surrounded in the Strait of Hormuz.

The UK government said it was "deeply concerned" about Iran's "unacceptable" actions.

Iran said the vessel was "violating international maritime rules".

A second British-owned Liberian-flagged tanker, the MV Mesdar, was also boarded by armed guards but was released on Friday.

What happened?

The Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Friday in a key waterway in the Gulf.

The tanker was surrounded by four vessels and a helicopter before heading into Iranian waters, Mr Hunt said.

He said "freedom of navigation must be maintained" and warned of "serious consequences" if the situation is not resolved quickly.

"We are not looking at military options," he added. "We are looking at a diplomatic way to resolve this situation."

On Saturday, Mr Hunt tweeted: "Yesterday's action in Gulf shows worrying signs Iran may be choosing a dangerous path of illegal and destabilising behaviour after Gibraltar's legal detention of oil bound for Syria."

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said the tanker was seized after it collided with a fishing boat and failed to respond to calls from the smaller craft.

The vessel's owners said it was fully complying with regulations and was in international waters when it was approached.