Close

TENSION BETWEEN US AND IRAN

US confirms drone was shot down by Iranian missile

In Summary

• One official told Reuters news agency the drone was a US Navy MQ-4C Triton.

• The US has accused Iran of attacking oil tankers with mines in the Gulf of Oman, which is just outside the Strait of Hormuz. Iran says the US claims are fabricated.

by BBC NEWS None
World
20 June 2019 - 10:22
US NAVY/KELLY SCHINDLER Image caption The US Navy says the MQ-4C Triton is integral to its Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force
US NAVY/KELLY SCHINDLER Image caption The US Navy says the MQ-4C Triton is integral to its Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force

A US military drone has been shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile while in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, US officials say.

One official told Reuters news agency the drone was a US Navy MQ-4C Triton.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it had shot down a US drone over Iranian airspace, near Kuhmobarak in the southern province of Hormozgan.

It comes at a time of escalating tension between the US and Iran.

On Monday, the US defence department said it was deploying 1,000 extra troops to the region in response to "hostile behaviour" by Iranian forces.

The US has accused Iran of attacking oil tankers with mines in the Gulf of Oman, which is just outside the Strait of Hormuz. Iran says the US claims are fabricated.

Tensions were further fuelled on Monday when Iran said its stockpile of low-enriched uranium would next week exceed limits it agreed with world powers under a landmark nuclear deal in 2015.

Iran stepped up its production in response to tightening economic sanctions from the US, which unilaterally withdrew from the deal last year.

More:

Iranian military claims to have shot down US spy drone

Pentagon had said it was deploying 1,000 extra troops to the region amid tension.
News
3 hours ago

Iran to breach enriched uranium limit in 10 days

The UK, France and Germany have warned Iran not to violate the deal.
News
2 days ago

China calls on U.S. to stop "extreme pressure" on Iran

Iran said it would soon breach limits on how much-enriched uranium it can stockpile.
News
2 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
World
20 June 2019 - 10:22

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    6h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Sex worker killed after giving evidence on friend's murder
    1d ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. US warns of attack rumours in Tanzania
    3h ago Africa

  5. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    5h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos