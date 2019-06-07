Gay couple beaten for refusing to kiss on London bus

Miss Geymonat posted on her facebook page: "In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away.

Chris even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it.

"The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up.

"The next thing I know is I'm being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don't remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over."