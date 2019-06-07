Close

GAY BEATEN

Gay couple beaten for refusing to kiss on London bus

Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

In Summary

• London mayor Sadiq Khan described the attack as disgusting and misogynistic.

• Police are appealing for witnesses for the attack which happened in West Hampstead.

by BBC NEWS None
World
07 June 2019 - 14:21
Melania Geymonat (right) and her girlfriend Chris needed hospital treatment
Melania Geymonat (right) and her girlfriend Chris needed hospital treatment

Miss Geymonat posted on her facebook page: "In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away.

Chris even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it.

"The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up.

"The next thing I know is I'm being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don't remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over."

Miss Geymonat says she has not been able to go back to work since the attack
Miss Geymonat says she has not been able to go back to work since the attack

Miss Geymonat added that the gang of at least four men might have broken her nose during the ordeal, and stole a phone and bag from them before fleeing.

Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

Miss Geymonat said one of the men spoke Spanish and the others had British accents.

London mayor Sadiq Khan described the attack as disgusting and misogynistic.

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance, policing and on-street services at Transport for London, described the assault as "sickening" and "utterly unacceptable", adding that "homophobic behaviour and abuse is a hate crime and won't be tolerated on our network".

Police are appealing for witnesses for the attack which happened in West Hampstead.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
World
07 June 2019 - 14:21

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    9h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Kenyans lap up e-cigarettes despite hidden hazards
    9h ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. High-profile kidnaps in Kenyan history
    1d ago Big Read

  5. AU suspends Sudan until military hands over power
    23h ago Africa

Latest Videos