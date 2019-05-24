Theresa May announces her resignation as UK Prime Minister

Theresa may on Friday bowed to pressure from her own party and announced her resignation.

May named June 7 as the day she will step aside as Conservative leader bringing an end to her turbulent three-year leadership.

In an emotional statement in Downing Street Mrs May said she had "done my best" to honour the 2016 EU referendum result.

It would remain a matter of "deep regret" that she had been unable to deliver Brexit, she added.

But a new PM was "in the best interests of the country".

Mrs May said she will continue to serve as prime minister while a Conservative leadership contest takes place.

She will step down as Tory leader on 7 June and a leadership contest is due to begin the following week.

More to follow...