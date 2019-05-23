VICTORY

India's PM Modi wins historic general election, party says

The mood was upbeat at BJP headquarters in New Delhi with party workers cheering.

In Summary

• Official data from India’s Election Commission showed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 292 of the 542 seats available.

• Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, also a senior BJP leader, said on Twitter the BJP had won a “massive victory”.

BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Image: REUTERS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party scored a historic victory in India’s general election, his foreign minister said on Thursday, as officials counted hundreds of millions of votes after the massive, multi-stage poll.

Official data from India’s Election Commission showed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 292 of the 542 seats available, well over the 272 seats needed for a majority in the lower house of parliament.

That would give it the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984. The main opposition Congress Party was ahead in 51 seats, figures showed.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, also a senior BJP leader, said on Twitter the BJP had won a “massive victory”.

An outright majority for Modi’s party will likely embolden Hindu groups, who want to assert their dominance in the country, to the alarm of minority Muslims.

It would also allow Modi to push ahead with reforms to combat unemployment and rural distress that have persisted during his five years in power.

The mood was upbeat at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, with party workers cheering as TV channels reported a growing lead.

“It’s a huge mandate for positive politics and the policies of Narendra Modi,” said GVL Narasimha Rao, a BJP spokesman. “It’s a huge win for India, we are humbled by the magnificence of this victory.”

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
World
23 May 2019 - 11:15

Most Popular

  1. The proxy wars behind Kenya, Somalia rows
    6h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    6h ago Corridors of Power

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2d ago Africa

  5. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    5h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos