Google restricts Huawei's use of Android

• When Google launches the next version of Android later this year, it may not be available on Huawei devices.

Visitors walk past Huawei's booth during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Google has barred phone maker Huawei from some updates to the Android operating system, dealing a blow to the Chinese firm.

The move comes after the Trump administration added Huawei to a list of companies that American firms cannot trade with unless they have a licence.

 

In a statement, Google said it was "complying with the order and reviewing the implications".

Huawei declined to comment.

What does this mean for Huawei users?

Existing Huawei smartphone users will be able to update apps and push through security fixes, as well as update Google Play services.

But when Google launches the next version of Android later this year, it may not be available on Huawei devices.

Future Huawei devices may no longer have apps such as YouTube and Maps.

Huawei can still use the version of the Android operating system available through an open source licence.

 

Ben Wood, from the CCS Insight consultancy, said the move by Google would have "big implications for Huawei's consumer business".

What can Huawei do about this?

Last Wednesday the Trump administration added Huawei to its "entity list" which bans the company from acquiring technology from US firms without government approval.

In his first comments since being placed on the list, Huawei chief executive Ren Zhengfei told Japanese media on Saturday: "We have already been preparing for this."

He said the firm, which buys about $67bn (£52.6bn) worth of components each year according to the Nikkei business newspaper, would push ahead with developing its own parts.

Huawei faces growing backlash from Western countries, led by the US, over possible risks posed by using its products in next-generation 5G mobile networks.

Several countries have raised concerns that Huawei gear could be used by China for surveillance, allegations the company has vehemently denied.

Huawei has said its work does not pose any threats and that it is independent from the Chinese government.

Still, some countries have blocked telecoms companies from using Huawei products in 5G mobile networks.

So far the UK has held back from any formal ban.

"Huawei has been working hard on developing its own App Gallery and other software assets in a similar manner to its work on chipset solutions. There is little doubt these efforts are part of its desire to control its own destiny," said Mr Wood.

by BBC NEWS None
World
20 May 2019 - 08:19

