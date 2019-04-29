TRAGIC

Male model dies after collapse on catwalk

In Summary

• Tales Soares was taking part in a show for the brand Ocksa when he fell.

• Models looked on in horror as firefighters rushed to his aid and carried him from the stage.

Tales Soares was taken to a hospital but could not be revived.
Tales Soares was taken to a hospital but could not be revived.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

A 26-year-old male model has died after collapsing on the catwalk at São Paulo Fashion Week.

Tales Soares was taking part in a show for the brand Ocksa when he fell. He was taken to a hospital but could not be revived.

The audience initially thought it was part of the show. Models looked on in horror as firefighters rushed to his aid and carried him from the stage.

Tales Soares was taking part in a show for the brand Ocksa when he fell.
Tales Soares was taking part in a show for the brand Ocksa when he fell.
Image: COURTESY

Organisers confirmed his death on Twitter but did not give any details.

"We're sorry for his loss and send our deepest condolences to Tales' family," the statement said, adding they were providing "all necessary assistance at this sad time".

Footage circulating on social media shows Soares walking to the end of the catwalk and turning back before staggering and falling.

Hours earlier, he had posted pictures on his Instagram account about the fashion event.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
World
29 April 2019 - 07:33

Most Popular

  1. EXPERT COMMENT: Friday arrests violate rights of suspects
    1h ago News

  2. Fire breaks out in Air Zimbabwe engine
    1h ago Africa

  3. Male model dies after collapse on catwalk
    1h ago World

  4. Your Monday Breakfast Briefing
    2h ago Breakfast Briefing

  5. Why most girls shy away from tampons
    3h ago Big Read

Latest Videos