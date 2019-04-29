Male model dies after collapse on catwalk

Organisers confirmed his death on Twitter but did not give any details.

"We're sorry for his loss and send our deepest condolences to Tales' family," the statement said, adding they were providing "all necessary assistance at this sad time".

Footage circulating on social media shows Soares walking to the end of the catwalk and turning back before staggering and falling.

Hours earlier, he had posted pictures on his Instagram account about the fashion event.