Facebook files lawsuit against New Zealand company, three people

Alleged the sale of fake engagement services on its Instagram photo-sharing platform.

• Facebook said the company and individuals - whom it did not name - used various other companies and websites to sell the services. 

A 3D-printed Facebook logo are seen in front of displayed binary digits in this illustration taken, March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
U.S. social media giant Facebook Inc on Thursday said it has filed a lawsuit in U.S. Federal court, against a company and three people in New Zealand, alleging the sale of fake engagement services on its Instagram photo-sharing platform.

Facebook, in a blogpost, said the company and individuals - whom it did not name - used various other companies and websites to sell the services. It said it issued warnings and suspended associated accounts but that they persisted in their activities.

 

26 April 2019

