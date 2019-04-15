(PHOTOS) Holy Stairs Jesus climbed before crucifixion unveiled

The marble steps Jesus is believed to have climbed before being sentenced to crucifixion have been unveiled after 300 years.

The Scala Sancta, or Holy Staircase, had been encased in protective maple wood since 1723 in a bid to protect the steps from years of use.

But it has since been stripped back and restored with pilgrims now flocking to see the sacred steps. Three small bronze crosses are embedded in the marble and there are spots some believe are stained by Christ's blood.

The marble was covered some 300 years ago on the orders of pope Innocent XIII amid fears it was getting worn down by the hands and knees of worshipers, who caused a dip in the stone of 15cm in some parts.