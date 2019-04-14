Palm Sunday: Church needs to be humble, Pope Francis says

Tens of thousands of people waved palm and olive branches in St. Peter's Square on Palm Sunday as Pope Francis led the world's Catholics into Holy Week commemorations ahead of Easter calling for the Church to be humble.

Palm Sunday is when Christians mark the day the Bible says Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the crowd as Messiah, only to be crucified days later.

After a long procession across the square accompanied by dozens of bishops and cardinals, and following gospel readings, Francis said in his homily that it was important to resist the temptations of triumphalism and remain humble.

"Joyful acclamations at Jesus' entrance into Jerusalem, followed by his humiliation. Festive cries, followed by brutal torture. This twofold mystery accompanies our entrance into Holy Week each year," he said.