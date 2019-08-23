Corridors of Power

• A speaker of an assembly in one of the Nyanza counties is a man under siege.
The uncertainty surrounding the criterion which the government will use to promote pupils to secondary school in the new Competency-Based Curriculum is giving education sector stakeholders sleepless nights. In a country where tribalism and suspicion are rife, the announcement by President Uhuru Kenyatta that there will be no more common national exams for candidates joining secondary school but instead each school will set their own continuous assessment exams for final promotion has puzzled many. Stakeholders feel that setting, marking is most likely to be determined by the local teachers who may consider community interests. The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development may need to do more soul searching on the best method to adopt.
A speaker of an assembly in of the Nyanza counties is a man under siege. A little bird whispered to Corridors that the man is trying to reach out to some officials of an embassy of a foreign nation in Nairobi to try and conceal travel information of a local MCA. The speaker has been covering up for the MCA who is living abroad. The ward rep reportedly earns committee allowances illegally yet he does not participate in such meetings as he lives in Europe. The speaker is now a worried man as Corridors was informed that he has been the force behind the scam.
Are there frantic efforts to reconcile a Cabinet Secretary and Deputy President William Ruto? Word has it that the CS who is not in good terms with the DP has for the last few weeks been sending emissaries to talk to Ruto so that they can end animosity that has characterised their relationship since sometime in 2018. Those in the know say the CS wants Ruto to know that it was not personal after all; there was pressure from other quarters. The DP is said to have told the mediators that he will consider the matter at the 'right time'. Keep it Corridors for the heads up when the handshake between the two happens.
Punguza Mizigo sponsor Dr Ekuru Aukot seems to have outfoxed the proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative, leaving key people in the opposition and in government scratching their heads. Just Monday evening a group of politicians allied to the opposition were overheard at a high-end hotel in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area saying that with the court having cleared the way for the county assemblies, and the contents of the Bill resonating well with members of the public, it was high time the proponents of BBI weigheid their options.“We didn't see it coming men, this thing seems unstoppable,” one gentleman who was in a dark grey suit was overheard remarking.