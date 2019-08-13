Corridors of Power

• What was the interest of government in ordering closure of Maxwell SDA Church,Nairobi?
• Is a Nairobi county MCA and a committee he belongs to demanding fro kickbacks from the ongoing construction of Dandora stadium?
What interest does the government have in ordering the closure of Maxwell SDA Church in Nairobi? Well, this question has remained on the lips of many faithful who now suspect the hand of a powerful government official. The congregants wonder why the government, through county commissioner Flora Mworoa, moved quickly into action without a court order. On Saturday, the Nairobi county commissioner ordered the closure of the church until all leadership disputes are sorted out.
A month after Corridors told you of the case of a renown businessman evading tax of more than Sh400 million, reports have emerged about how he has been trying to buy his way out. The magnate, famous for seeking the protection of the political elite, is doing everything possible to escape the Kenya Revenue Authority dragnet. He is under the radar for not paying about half-a-billion for importing luxury cars under the guise of promotional items. He has been dropping the names of powerful individuals both in and out of government to intimidate tax officials. However, he has stopped using the name of a former governor who is also facing similar scrutiny.
It has emerged that a cabal of wealthy politicians is pushing an isolationist narrative against the subject of their derision ahead of the 2022 polls. It is understood the group is afraid of the popularity of the Punguza Mizigo Bill and is looking at the prospects of the Building Bridges Initiative which was meant to push their candidate out. The group is mooting a plot to use governors in the Rift and Central regions to pile pressure on a Jubilee politician, possibly force a constitutional review dictated by their whims. The group was stunned by the overtures and daring nature of the Punguza Mizigo sponsors, which took the wind out of the sails of their BBI recommendations, and are now working with county chiefs to entrench their isolationist narrative.
Is a Nairobi MCA demanding kickbacks from the ongoing construction of Dandora Stadium? A source, conversant with the impending blackmail, told Corridors that the lowly politician demanded Sh4 million so he can stop a group keen to have the project stopped. His daring move comes only days before the completion and unveiling of the state-of-art stadium. President Uhuru Kenyatta and big-name dignitaries have already been invited by the Nairobi County administration. The source told Corridors a second MCA who sits in a key committee and who is being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, and the first MCA, have started mobilising youths to disrupt the construction works as part of plans to force the payment of a bribe.