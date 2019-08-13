Corridors of Power

It has emerged that a cabal of wealthy politicians is pushing an isolationist narrative against the subject of their derision ahead of the 2022 polls. It is understood the group is afraid of the popularity of the Punguza Mizigo Bill and is looking at the prospects of the Building Bridges Initiative which was meant to push their candidate out. The group is mooting a plot to use governors in the Rift and Central regions to pile pressure on a Jubilee politician, possibly force a constitutional review dictated by their whims. The group was stunned by the overtures and daring nature of the Punguza Mizigo sponsors, which took the wind out of the sails of their BBI recommendations, and are now working with county chiefs to entrench their isolationist narrative.