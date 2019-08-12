Corridors of Power

A county executive from a county in the North Rift is being accused of embarrassing her boss after dishing out market stalls to her relatives. The market in question had been shut down two years ago ostensibly for repairs but apparently, the closure was meant to allocate part of the stalls to locals because previously it was dominated by non-locals. It has now emerged that the CEC is considering to resign after it was discovered that she irregularly allocated to stalls to her sister and brother. The executive was busted by an activist who called the sister claiming to be a county official sent to inspect the stalls. Unknowingly, the woman was recorded admitting to being the CEC's sister. The recording was sent to the area governor.

