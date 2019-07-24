Corridors of Power

• The disgruntled officers plan to engage their colleagues to frustrate Kerich, who has been handed immense powers to oversee and coordinate the implementation of county government projects.
It seems some Nairobi County Executive Committee members are unhappy with Governor Mike Sonko’s appointment of Finance executive Charles Kerich as super CEC. Some CECs, according to an insider, have vowed to frustrate Kerich who was elevated on Monday. A mole has whispered to Corridors that two CECs met in a hotel in the Central Business District on Monday and discussed how to bring down the man who has been given the ‘Mr Fix It’ tag at City Hall. The disgruntled officers plan to engage their colleagues to frustrate Kerich, who has been handed immense powers to oversee and coordinate the implementation of county government projects.
An officer attached to a security agency was the talk of Parliament yesterday after his amusing explanations on how bullet-proof vests were tested at one of the security installations. The officer, with wide experience in security matters and the military, had to be corrected a number of times after he insisted that vests are tested for fitness when worn by officers. His amusing but puzzling explanation left lawmakers in stitches. They concluded the man was just being a comedian.
A Principal Secretary in one of the powerful dockets has turned herself into law in the manner she is treating her juniors. A small bird has whispered to Corridors that the PS has raided her juniors’ allowances channelling the money to her pocket and threatening anyone who dares question the irregular deductions. A number of frustrated workers confided to Corridors that vouchers are prepared only for her to reject the claims. Some of the employees are battling huge debts as a result of the unpaid allowances.
An ODM parliamentary loser in one of the constituencies in Nyanza is increasingly becoming a thorn in the flesh of his close relatives and friends over what they describe as irritating behaviour since he lost. The aspirant, who lost after resigning from a well-paying job in the city, is said to have prepared a list of relatives and friends he believes made him lose. The young politician, according to moles, moves from homestead to homestead narrating how his relatives supported his opponent and dissuaded his voters to abandon him. The politician has taken the issue so personal that he has stopped talking to some of the relatives.