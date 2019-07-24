Corridors of Power

An ODM parliamentary loser in one of the constituencies in Nyanza is increasingly becoming a thorn in the flesh of his close relatives and friends over what they describe as irritating behaviour since he lost. The aspirant, who lost after resigning from a well-paying job in the city, is said to have prepared a list of relatives and friends he believes made him lose. The young politician, according to moles, moves from homestead to homestead narrating how his relatives supported his opponent and dissuaded his voters to abandon him. The politician has taken the issue so personal that he has stopped talking to some of the relatives.