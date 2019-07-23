Corridors of Power

Were aides to a politician forced into taking the oath of silence? This is what leaders from one of the counties in the western part of the country are asking themselves following the secretive manner in which aides and close associates of a gubernatorial aspirant are conducting themselves. The politician’s supporters are said to be avoiding like plague any discussions around their boss's dirty tricks during the last election. They include the abduction of two youths from a local shopping centre. The girls have yet to be seen almost two years after the polls. The aides rarely share anything from their former boss and whenever a discussion about the former aspirant surfaces, they would do everything to walk away, something that has now thrown their associates into thinking if they took a secret oath of silence.