Corridors of Power

The absence of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso from office has exposed how incapable some senior staff are to be left to run county affairs. It is said that some staff no longer report to their offices as expected as there is no one who seems to care about the running of government functions anymore. One of the staff was overheard saying "I only respect the governor. These other ones can't do anything to me." The deputy governor who is thought of and expected to stamp his authority as the second in command by putting things in order seems hapless as he has been overpowered by savage cartels keen on frustrating him with a view to bringing him down. Another senior county official who is also expected to help in managing the county has taken a leave leaving the deputy governor alone to battle the war.