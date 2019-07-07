Corridors of Power

• What shocked his colleagues was the MP's revelation that the ‘clande’s’ travel, accommodation and other expenses while in Egypt were catered for by Parliament.
• Last week’s drama at City Hall where the some of the MCAs boycotted and disrupted plenary sittings over delays to release bursary cash by the county executive is a tip of the ice-berg.
An MP has set tongues wagging in Parliament. His colleagues, who he recently flew with to Egypt to cheer national football team Harambee Stars in the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament, are still wondering how the MP managed to ‘sneak’ the name of his girlfriend to the list of legislators who were sponsored by the institution to the North African country. The lawmaker, according to the colleagues, travelled with the lady who he openly told the legislators was his mpango wa kando. What shocked his colleagues was his revelation that the ‘clande’s’ travel, accommodation and other expenses while in Egypt were catered for by Parliament – the taxpayer. The MPs are now planning a meeting with National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai to understand the disturbing unfolding.
Is Kakamega Governor and Chairman of the Council of Governor chairman Wycliffe Oparanya fed up with the habit of a former MCA in his county? This could be the case if what some of his aides were overheard discussing is true. The man, the aides say, has been frequenting the governor's office, sometimes without an appointment, begging for a handout. The ex-ward representative is said to be damn broke after he failed to retain his seat in 2017 elections. To add salt to injury, a bank is said to be planning to auction his properties after he failed to service the loan he took from the financial institution for campaigns. Those in the know say his wife is pondering divorcing him before the auctioneers descend on their home.
Recently, we told you of a former Governor from Rift Valley who was threatening to ‘expose’ two Senators, who are members of a powerful committee in Parliament. The ex-county boss was angered by the attack on him by the two legislators during a recent grilling of his successor over audit report for the 2017-18 financial year. The lawmakers and the governor accused him (former governor) of embezzling taxpayers' money and running down the county during his reign. The man now says he has put together a dossier that he is planning to present to EACC to show how his successor has colluded with the two senators to siphon millions from the county through fictitious projects.
It seems all is not well at City Hall. Last week’s drama where the some of the MCAs boycotted and disrupted plenary sittings over delays to release bursary cash by the county executive is a tip of the ice-berg, at least according to those in the know. The ward representatives are said to be planning a major sit-in in the coming weeks to pile pressure on Governor Mike Sonko’s government to deliver on its development pledges. They claim no projects are being implemented in their ward despite the huge budgets the house has been approving since the Governor took over since 2017.