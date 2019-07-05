Corridors of Power

A first-term governor collapsed over the weekend. Reason? The county boss had embarked on county tour but realised his popularity had seriously nosedived. Not even his money would save him from irate villagers. Even after spending over Sh800,000 in handouts to cool down the residents, the hungry and angry lot still gave him a thorough dress down on the sorry state of development in the county. He later collapsed although he has no known medical condition. Many believe the governor could have surrendered to fate with reports that a large sum of the county's budget cash was returned to the exchequer at the close of 2018-19 financial year due to low absorption. The governor is said to be at war with his deputy who is keen to unseat him with the divided county assembly not playing ball.