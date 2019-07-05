Corridors of Power

• A first-term governor from Rift Valley collapsed over the weekend on discovering that his popularity is fast diminishing.
A decision by Gema chairman Bishop Lawi Imathiu to reaffirm that President Uhuru Kenyatta will be Mt Kenya's undisputed leader even after 2022, has sparked a political debate. The decision has lain bare Imathiu's inclinations despite his being a member of the Building Bridges Initiative Taskforce. Many are wondering if he would be able to make an objective contribution to drive the BBI resolutions if he appears to be already biased. Social media was yesterday lit with users questioning Imathiu's political position at a time when the country is on a tipping point following heightened political brinkmanship. Imathiu's critics claim he is playing bitter political battles aimed at swaying the region against Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the crucial 2022 General Elections. It is also not clear who paid for the advert in the local dailies yesterday.
The CEO of a state corporation that has been in the news for wanton pilferage and gross mismanagement recently stunned the board chairman. Without batting an eyelid, the CEO told the chairman he would have him fired. He then asked the chairman for a briefing, contrary to the set standards and practice in public service. Bemused staff say the CEO who was hired due to his high political connections, is yet to understand the basic operations of the office including the dress code. Things could not have gotten worse as there are reports she fell out with the accounting officer with whom they had cut some mega deals.
A first-term governor collapsed over the weekend. Reason? The county boss had embarked on county tour but realised his popularity had seriously nosedived. Not even his money would save him from irate villagers. Even after spending over Sh800,000 in handouts to cool down the residents, the hungry and angry lot still gave him a thorough dress down on the sorry state of development in the county. He later collapsed although he has no known medical condition. Many believe the governor could have surrendered to fate with reports that a large sum of the county's budget cash was returned to the exchequer at the close of 2018-19 financial year due to low absorption. The governor is said to be at war with his deputy who is keen to unseat him with the divided county assembly not playing ball.
A senior official working for an agency in the Ministry of Interior is on the spot. A source has told Corridors that the official is reportedly holding court briefs for several clients including one of the public universities. It is believed the man has violated the Public Officers' Ethics Act by engaging in private practice. Despite numerous complaints to top management, little has been done and no action has been taken on the staff.