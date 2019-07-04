Corridors of Power

• A man who claims to be a political analyst cum blogger has run into financial problems and is now unable to service a loan he took from a bank.
• AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda under pressure to offer his candidature for a political seat in Nairobi in the 2022 General Election
Is the newly elected AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda under pressure to offer his candidature for a political seat in Nairobi in the 2022 General Election? A team of elders and professionals from Western Kenya who reside in Nairobi has been meeting regularly at a city hotel situated in Nairobi's Hurligham area to lay down a strategy that will not only see the club boss become the de facto Luhya spokesman in Nairobi but also an MP. The team is also said to be scouting for the right constituency for Shikanda to set up his political base and start popularizing himself.
A man who claims to be a political analyst-cum-blogger has run into financial problems and is now unable to service a loan he took from a bank. A bird has told Corridors that auctioneers came calling on Thursday last week. They were after his expensive car. But when the youthful man caught wind of the presence of the auctioneers within the compound, he sneaked through the kitchen door straight to the parking lot and drove away. The auctioneers who were determined to repossess the high-end car gave him a chase to the CBD where they caught up with him along Loita Street. The only things the man was allowed to pick from the car were a phone charger and a bunch of bananas that were on the passenger's seat.
Some embarrassments are too much to bear! Just this week, a senior wealthy politician found himself in a strange situation. This is how it went: His son has for weeks now been driving one of those luxurious cars befitting the class of the politician with a national outlook. So on Saturday evening last week, the former MP borrowed the car from the son “to rush” to a shopping mall within their hood. The politician was saddened when he was told by his drinking mates that the new “machine” he was driving is indeed associated with a businesswoman who is known to date young boys. He would later discover that his son is going out with the sugar mummy.
An MP from Bungoma county is at loggerheads with a section of his constituents. Reason? The legislator, according to the residents, is forcing the construction of a road through their land. They claim the MP has hived off their land and is now constructing the road that leads to his rural home. He has turned a deaf ear on their pleas to spare their land. They have reported him to a local police station but the officers are yet to act. The angry residents are now planning to storm the MP's home if the police fail to stop him.