Corridors of Power

Are Kenya Airways aircrafts being serviced abroad? Sources whispered to Corridors that the airline has entered into a deal that will see all its Boeing model aircraft serviced and repaired either in Oman or Jordan. According to the source, only pre and post-flight checks and weekly maintenance will be done locally. However, all major checks A, B, C, D that requires total grounding of aircraft for hours or even months will be done abroad. Those in the know say the deal will see KQ spend almost ten times what they used to pay sacked Kenyan engineers. The national career recently sacked over 85 engineers in what it said was an austerity measure. Will these KQ strategies turnaround the fortunes of the troubled airline?
A top union leader in the country is closely being watched by his colleagues. Why? The man has reportedly soiled his hands in a major health insurance scheme that a majority of his members have strongly opposed. The award of the lucrative tender has always been dogged by controversy. Those in the know claim the unionist was compromised to accept the deal. Members claim the health scheme has fallen short of their expectations and are strongly against its renewal. The angry officials say they will resist any attempts to renew the contract.
Top Kericho county officials including the deputy governor Susan Kikwai were ridiculed this week. Reason? The officials embarked on what they called town beautification which involved tree and flower planting along some roads within Kericho town. What infuriated the residents who had joined them in the exercise however was that the officials wore gloves and they appeared so concern with the safety. Some went ahead to compare their floss with how the Deputy President William Ruto freely touched slurry soil when he joined some farmers in Budalangi on Friday last week.
A chief Administrative Secretary who has been among the top strategist for the anti-Deputy President William Ruto's Kieleweke battalion has thrown in the towel and has been making fratic efforts the meet the DP to ask for forgiveness. The CAS who has managed the recruit some key politicians into the squad is said to have come into her senses and realised that were it not for Ruto , the position would have been given to another 2017 political loser. Now those in the know have told corridors that the politician has been sending sms to the DP trying to persuade him to "understand". The top government official has even gone to an extent to sending emissaries to try and intervene