Corridors of Power

A chief Administrative Secretary who has been among the top strategist for the anti-Deputy President William Ruto's Kieleweke battalion has thrown in the towel and has been making fratic efforts the meet the DP to ask for forgiveness. The CAS who has managed the recruit some key politicians into the squad is said to have come into her senses and realised that were it not for Ruto , the position would have been given to another 2017 political loser. Now those in the know have told corridors that the politician has been sending sms to the DP trying to persuade him to "understand". The top government official has even gone to an extent to sending emissaries to try and intervene