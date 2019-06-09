Corridors of Power

A storm has erupted at a lucrative parastatal. Already, panic has gripped the plum government agency that has been in the eye of a storm in the past over graft-related claims. An internal audit is said to have vindicated senior officials who were forced to step aside after they were arraigned in court over corruption. The former Chief Executive Officer and top directors who were hounded to court could make a comeback to the parastatal after the audit sanctioned by the board cleared them. The board chairman who is said to have engineered the managers' arrests with the prosecution said to be at the crossroads over the matter. With the former CEO having over a year in his term, the board might be forced to negotiate with him.