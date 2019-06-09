Corridors of Power

Panic has gripped the plum government parastatal that has been in the eye of a storm in the past over graft-related claims.
A senior officer at Pangani Police Station has been frustrating hardworking junior officers unnecessarily.
A storm has erupted at a lucrative parastatal. Already, panic has gripped the plum government agency that has been in the eye of a storm in the past over graft-related claims. An internal audit is said to have vindicated senior officials who were forced to step aside after they were arraigned in court over corruption. The former Chief Executive Officer and top directors who were hounded to court could make a comeback to the parastatal after the audit sanctioned by the board cleared them. The board chairman who is said to have engineered the managers' arrests with the prosecution said to be at the crossroads over the matter. With the former CEO having over a year in his term, the board might be forced to negotiate with him.
Is there bad blood between police officers at Huruma Police Station? A small bird whispered to Corridors that a senior officer at Pangani Police Station has been frustrating hardworking junior officers unnecessarily. Reason? The officer is reportedly against any colleague who is working hard as he or she will take credit. Residents are now worried that the bad blood could soon give criminals field day. They want Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai's ear on the matter.
Is anti- Deputy President William Ruto's team Kieleweke running into a hard wall is their attempts to dissuade Mt Kenya region from supporting the DP to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta? Just this week, Nyeri Town Mp Ngunjiri Wambugu posted on his Facebook page of a meeting of a group of people he said were Kikuyu elders. What followed the post were hundreds of reactions from his natives who were saying they will back the DP no matter what. But it is not just Ngunjiri who has been receiving backlash comments but his compatriot Joshua Kuttuny and a host of bloggers who are against Ruto have suffered the same.
A senior official in a county, whose governor is yet to settle since the onset of his second term in office, has elicited debate on whether he is taking advantage of his boss' situation to mount his own campaign for the region's top seat. The official, a county secretary in one of the devolved units in Western, has been on overdrive, campaigning - actually from last year. Officers at the county say they are unhappy with the colleague, as the latter is now competing for media space to market development projects which are not under his docket.