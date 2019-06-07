Corridors of Power

• Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is known to record conversations is not news.
• EACC hunt for a governor from Nyanza who is putting up a skyscraper in Upper Hill.
That Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is known to record conversations is not news. What is new is the fact that many people, including his fellow governors, are afraid of calling him. One governor, in particular, sends his aides to Sonko's ministers instead of talking to him directly for fear that his conversations can be made public. The other governors wait for the Nairobi chief when he attends the CoG meetings and his presence is also rare.
Did the government cleverly remove an officer linked to corruption allegations from a prime agency? A little bird whispered to Corridors that the officer’s appointment to another role was meant to have him leave the agency he is blamed for sabotaging. It is said the appointing authority was keen on the new posting to pave the way for reforms at the said agency. Questions have now emerged on whether the man will be investigated for graft in his previous station.
A governor from Nyanza whom Corridors sometime back told you was putting up a skyscraper in Upper Hill has sensed that the anti-graft agency is hot in pursuit of his wealth. Following this, the governor is said to be in a hurry to transfer most of his assets, some of which he bequeathed his child. A former chief finance officer in his government, whom he sacked but enrolled as the manager of his assets, is said to have fallen out with him and might spill more beans in the coming days.
Campaigns to succeed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho have kicked off in earnest, three years to the next polls. County speaker Arub Ibrahim Khatri, a close associate to Joho, has left residents' tongues wagging. The speaker has rolled out campaign posters for his 2022 governor's race. The posters, which are dominating shop walls in Old Town show Arub in the speaker's ceremonial wig and robes. But is this not a violation of election laws? Will the man sustain the campaigns? The same move is said to have put him at cross purposes with deputy governor William Kingi who is also rumoured to be the governor's blue-eyed boy ahead of the gubernatorial contest. The two are said to have turned into bitter rivals as the battle shapes up.