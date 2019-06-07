Corridors of Power

Campaigns to succeed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho have kicked off in earnest, three years to the next polls. County speaker Arub Ibrahim Khatri, a close associate to Joho, has left residents' tongues wagging. The speaker has rolled out campaign posters for his 2022 governor's race. The posters, which are dominating shop walls in Old Town show Arub in the speaker's ceremonial wig and robes. But is this not a violation of election laws? Will the man sustain the campaigns? The same move is said to have put him at cross purposes with deputy governor William Kingi who is also rumoured to be the governor's blue-eyed boy ahead of the gubernatorial contest. The two are said to have turned into bitter rivals as the battle shapes up.