Corridors of Power

Did Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris ask for money from Governor Mike Sonko? In an undated audio clip doing the rounds on social media, a woman said to be Passaris is heard asking Sonko for Sh1 million to deliver to a senior politician. The woman is heard saying the father of her children was not happy with her meeting the city governor after office hours. A man said to be Sonko then promises the woman Sh500,000 that evening.

Is there something in the works between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth? It is an open secret that the Kieleweke team, which is opposed to DP William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid, is working day and night to erect roadblocks on his path. However, what has set tongues wagging is a scheme by the team to rope in the former presidential candidate into the matrix, suggesting a possible alliance ahead of the next election.

Sacked Kerio Valley Development Authority CEO David Kimosop is a bitter man. After he was sent packing last week the long-serving KVDA boss, we are told, could be contemplating cutting a deal with investigators should the DPP decide to open charges against him over the Arror and Kimwarer dams. It is not clear what deal he would want to cut but having been thrown under the bus, your guess is as good as mine.

A vocal Central Kenya governor is the talk of the town due to his stingy character. The governor is known to collect cash from the county headquarters daily between 8pm and 11pm. But the man does not like to pay bills and pretends he does not have cash. Last week, an MCA was forced to pay the bill at a Kiambu hotel after the governor "read" a newspaper for almost two hours. The MCAs and county bosses had concluded a meeting to strategise on how to run the county. A few months ago, the governor forced his bodyguards to queue for food in a funeral, telling them "I can't afford to buy you lunch".

Is a city MP out to grab public land at Maji Mazuri near Mwiki? The politician has fenced off the public land, which has for long been used as a playground. It is not clear what the politician's intentions are, but going by past records, the next moves could result in a massive grab if residents are not vigilant. The contentious parcel of land located next to Mwiki-Kasarani road has been the subject of drama involving powerful forces.