Corridors of Power

Is Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko aware of a physical planning officer who is collecting bribes from developers and putting at risk the lives of city residents? The senior officer attached to Eastlands is said to be pocketing millions from homeowners to give construction permits. The officer, according to an insider, has unprocedurally dished out more than 100 permits. A developer who says the officer has frustrated and intimidated him for refusing to give in to his demands is planning to expose him on social media.

A former MP who lost a governor petition is yet to heal from the shock, nearly two years after the devastating loss. He fell ill immediately after his loss, derailing his political ambitions. A close relative whispered to Corridors that while the former MP is in a high-end Nairobi hospital, his opponents have been crisscrossing the county making huge political capital. They have been claiming that he is suffering from a terminal illness and may not make it. The politician is said to be deep in debt as well. Auctioneers are on his trail to dispose of his properties and recover about Sh10 million in debt.

Two senior police officers in one of the South Rift counties are the talk of the town after they nearly shot each another following a dispute over money at a drinking joint. Barmaids and revellers fled for dear life after the two drew their guns and threatened to shoot each other. The two, a DCIO and an OCS, had apparently differed over how to share money obtained from a deal. Each accused the other of shortchanging him. The owner of the popular joint at the county headquarters is counting his losses after customers fled with unpaid bills. The owner, sources whisper to Corridors, is planning to sue the two for the bills running into thousands of shillings. Police sources said the incident was only the tip of the iceberg. They said there is disjoint in the pecking order among senior officers following the merger of AP and Regular Police.

Was the massive recruitment of young people into the National Youth Service to clean slums and other urban dwellings driven by the 2017 campaigns? This could be true, especially in the face of the activities being shelved. But of concern to many of those who took part in the cleanup is that they have not been paid two years down the line. The lot, most of them youths and women, were engaged under the Youth Empowerment Programme of NYS.