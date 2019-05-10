Corridors of Power

Where exactly has President Uhuru Kenyatta gone? The Head of State has been missing in action – at least from the public’s eye, since he returned from China where it was speculated that he and AU envoy Raila Odinga would oversee the signing of a deal to extend the SGR to Kisumu. Nitpickers are wondering whether the President is even in the country, especially after his social media accounts were deactivated by State House operatives. Their argument is that the President is a symbol of statehood whose whereabouts must be made clear by his office. Over to you State House. But amid the President’s “absence”, his signature project, the SGR continue to be dogged by controversy. Transport CS James Macharia says the government will not revive the Nakuru-Kisumu railway line. Instead, they have opted to revamp the Naivasha-Malaba line. Where is President Uhuru Kenyatta?