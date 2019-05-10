Corridors of Power

• Questions are being asked about Uhuru's whereabouts.
A controversial but vocal MP from Northern Kenya has been making desperate calls to Kanu chairman Gideon Moi in vain. The Baringo Senator seems to be uninterested in his calls. The MP has been telling his aides that he wants to bolt out of Tangatanga team because he does not believe it will form the government in 2022. However, the notorious MP is in the bad books of both ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he has both lied to in the build-up to the 2013 and 2017 general elections. The MP was dilemma recently after he was torn between two candidates contesting in a by-election in a neighbouring constituency before Deputy President William Ruto read the riot act to him, forcing his sponsored candidate to surrender.
Where exactly has President Uhuru Kenyatta gone? The Head of State has been missing in action – at least from the public’s eye, since he returned from China where it was speculated that he and AU envoy Raila Odinga would oversee the signing of a deal to extend the SGR to Kisumu. Nitpickers are wondering whether the President is even in the country, especially after his social media accounts were deactivated by State House operatives. Their argument is that the President is a symbol of statehood whose whereabouts must be made clear by his office. Over to you State House. But amid the President’s “absence”, his signature project, the SGR continue to be dogged by controversy. Transport CS James Macharia says the government will not revive the Nakuru-Kisumu railway line. Instead, they have opted to revamp the Naivasha-Malaba line. Where is President Uhuru Kenyatta?
Parliamentary committees have over time been advised to ensure that they coordinate their activities to avert duplication. However, a number of them seem to have ignored the advice and have continued to perpetuate the confusion that has put to risk their oversight role. One such committee had to reschedule its meeting with a CS they had invited on a matter which was handled by another team on Tuesday. Speaker Justin Muturi has been clear on the coordination of committee activities. Could it be a question of clamour to earn allowances without considering value for taxpayers’ money?
The move by Education CS George Magoha to declare some PhD degrees acquired in recent years as not genuine has irked some lawmakers. The lot is now warning the good professor 'against crossing the red line'. The lawmakers, in a side chat during a function in Nairobi, said the ‘CS has fast immersed himself in local politics and is giving directives targeting some members of the society’. Who are these people the MPs have in mind when giving such ultimatums? Only time will tell their next move against Magoha.