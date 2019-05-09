Corridors of Power

• Just what is motivating a senator from Rift Valley in his onslaught against his governor?
• A first-term MP in Nyanza is once again on the spot, this time for attempting to thwart plans for a harambee.
Is embattled Nairobi county assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi planning to quit? A source has intimated that just a day after a court reinstated her following the attempt by city MCAs to kick her out her last September; the speaker is considering calling it a day at City Hall. She is said to be afraid that her return could cause a serious fracas similar to the one witnessed last year when the MCAs ejected her from office after a court temporarily halted her impeachment. With the MCAs having vowed to block her return, terming her an outsider, she may just be on the way out.
Just what is motivating a senator from Rift Valley in his onslaught against his governor? Well, a bird whispers to Corridors that the lawmaker could be acting on behalf of a senior politician who has fallen out with the governor, ostensibly over cash handouts. The governor is being fought for blocking the use of county funds for personal errands. Things are so bad that the governor has been in some occasions forced to lie to the parties involved just to avoid brushing shoulders with them. The mole said some of the issues raising audit queries were as a result of the unusual demands.
A first-term MP in Nyanza is once again on the spot, this time for attempting to thwart plans for a harambee in aid of a secondary school in his constituency. The MP is apparently irked that his perceived opponents have been invited. The lawmaker, whose CDF kitty has been on the EACC radar, is now making phone calls to leaders who have been invited to the fundraiser persuading them not to attend. Residents are shocked, to say the least, and have vowed to proceed with the event this weekend.
What's with one of the Cabinet secretaries? The man is no longer concentrating on policy and now spends most of his time at one of the installations under his docket, to the bewilderment of staff. The man has called a meeting with critical staff in various departments of the agency, a move seen to usurp management's authority. CSs and boards of state agencies are only supposed to communicate to staff through the management, represented by the executive director. Corridors has been told the man's weekly visits are in an attempt to micromanage the institution, serve foreign interests and be in control of donor funding as well as local revenues which he is banking on for his 2022 governorship bid.