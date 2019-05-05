Corridors of Power

• Regional balance wanting in Uhuru's latest appointments.
• Jubilee Governor and one of his county's MCAs in clandestine affair.
Some people seem to have a big problem with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s latest appointments to parastatals. They believe there is a problem with regional balance yet ethnic diversity is part of the Constitution. Some were heard whispering that the spirit of the handshake is yet to trickle to every Kenyan. For instance, they cited Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority as one parastatal whose board members can as well do business in their mother tongue. Some activists have vowed to challenge the appointments which they say are also irregular because they were not done competitively as determined by a court order recently.
A first-time showy Jubilee governor is the talk of the town. Reason? The county boss is deeply in love with an MCA in his county. During his recent trip to an Asian country, the governor shocked his aides, county officers and MCAs who accompanied him. The two lovebirds publicly displayed their romance. A mole intimated the two were side by side, kissed and shared a hotel room, all with the knowledge of his entourage. During the trip, the lady was not only in charge of the governor’s diary but also the custodian of his fat briefcase. Ward representatives who accompanied the county chief had to seek her permission to see him.
Is an MP inciting students not to pay fees in some schools within Western Kenya? Sources told Corridors that members of KUPPET are angry at an MP whom they accuse of continuously advising parents and guardians not to settle school levies. Unfortunately, the lawmaker is telling parents with children in secondary schools to remain adamant in paying any amounts of money required in school, in what teachers now claim has paralysed operations at the schools. The politician recently convened a gathering where he was issuing bursaries and warned parents against paying any levies. The legislator told the parents that they should report to him any teacher who asks for extra fees above what the government allocates for free secondary education. The Kuppet members now want the politician to go back to the books and learn that the government only pays a portion of fees and the rest is footed by parents. The lot has promised to teach the lawmaker a bitter lesson in due courses should he continue with the incitement
A first-time lawmaker had to postpone a critical event in his constituency after Party leader Raila Odinga allegedly declined to be the chief guest at the ceremony which was highly hyped by the MPs bloggers across various social media platforms. The lawmaker who has been moving around the constituency for the last one month telling locals that the former premier had confirmed attendance has suddenly gone quiet. This is despite moles telling Corridor that most of the preparations were ready and even tents had been moved to the venue. The lawmaker in an SMS to the organising committee broke the news of postponement and was later unavailable as his two lines were switched off.