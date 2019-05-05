Corridors of Power

Is an MP inciting students not to pay fees in some schools within Western Kenya? Sources told Corridors that members of KUPPET are angry at an MP whom they accuse of continuously advising parents and guardians not to settle school levies. Unfortunately, the lawmaker is telling parents with children in secondary schools to remain adamant in paying any amounts of money required in school, in what teachers now claim has paralysed operations at the schools. The politician recently convened a gathering where he was issuing bursaries and warned parents against paying any levies. The legislator told the parents that they should report to him any teacher who asks for extra fees above what the government allocates for free secondary education. The Kuppet members now want the politician to go back to the books and learn that the government only pays a portion of fees and the rest is footed by parents. The lot has promised to teach the lawmaker a bitter lesson in due courses should he continue with the incitement