Corridors of Power

• An influential politician from the Coast is reportedly on the government’s radar over allegations of links with a child trafficking cartel.
• A notorious criminal baptized 'Chairman' is back again terrorizing Runda, Thindigua, Garden City and other neighbourhoods from his operation centre in Githogoro slum.
What has become of a hitherto vocal lawmaker and a close ally of Opposition Chief Raila Odinga? Since the truce between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta, the man has lost his voice on the national stage. He never appeared in any of the recently concluded by-elections. His constituents initially thought the man was plotting on how to become governor in 2022, but what they are now hearing is baffling. It's whispered that the man could be planning to hang up his political boots altogether. Is he eyeing something big in the next government or his business empire is more promising?
Some former lawmakers from Luo Nyanza have formed what their ex-constituents call unholy alliance. The former MPs, most of them believed to be broke are always together in the city. Why? They believe they were rigged out in the last election by ODM. Although some have landed plum parastatal jobs, they have opened war with Opposition Chief Raila Odinga. One recently caused a storm when he claimed that Raila's biggest political achievement, ascending to the office of the Prime Minister was because of Deputy President William Ruto. He went ahead to pledge his unrelenting 2022 support for the DP. His stance has infuriated residents some of who now claim the man has kissed goodbye to elective political leadership. His other friends are equally staring at the red card.
When President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga were leaving the country for China, it was in public domain that they were going for loans to extend SGR from Naivasha to Kisumu. Not even State House came out to dispute that but now that they couldn't secure, the government has come out guns blazing saying it was not all about SGR loans but rather the relationship between Kenya and China. Just who is fooling who?
Still on matters SGR loans, last week Corridors told you of a Kisumu Legislator who has bought a huge piece of land in speculation that the railway line would pass and he would sell it to government at exorbitant price now that the deal has failed, the politician is said to be very disappointed with the news that the government did not secure enough funds to extend the line to Kisumu. The controversial legislator, Corridors has learnt, is regretting the millions spent acquiring the many pieces of land which are not agriculturally viable.