A member of Parliament from the Coast with close links to a senior State House official is in the eye of a storm after it emerged that he is clandestinely behind a scheme to privatise the second container terminal at the Mombasa port. The MP has been fingered by his colleagues as being the hatchet man for well-connected politicians and business moguls pushing for the takeover of the facility. There are claims that millions could have exchanged hands as the cabal pushes for their interests. Corridors of Power is informed that some more cash has been dispatched to compromise and soften the hearts of more liberal MPs from the region opposed to the privatisation plan. We are told this is a ticking time bomb and that it is a matter of time before the project explodes in the face of the cartels at the heart of the bid.