Corridors of Power

• A secretary to one of Deputy President William Ruto’s aides is ever present in the Deputy President’s foreign trips.
A secretary to one of Deputy President William Ruto’s aides has triggered a storm with women staff at Harambee House Annex commonly referred to as Annex B. Why? The woman is ever present in the Deputy President’s foreign trips. In fact, she is said to have become a permanent feature even on trips by Ruto’s wife Rachel Ruto. Surprisingly, even the DP’s own secretaries do not attend these foreign trips. Questions are now being asked on what basis are the trips being dished out? Is there favouritism? This is because; sometimes even staff with technical know-how are left behind. Some women insiders were heard asking what does the lady have that they don’t?
Has a certain governor deserted one of the wards in his county and now punishing residents by denying them basic services. The ward has been without water for months now. Even worse is that garbage collection has been left to stray dogs that scavenge through the litter on the roadside. A close confidant of the governor has intimated to Corridors that the governor is unmoved addressing concerns of residents from the wards. Why? The County boss says the majority of the voters are seen as outsiders. He is said to be concentrating on friendly ethnic wards.
Are some of the close confidants of NASA leader Raila Odinga and ardent ODM supporters preaching water by the day but wine in the night? The men who seem to be so vocal in support of Baba are said to be living a double life on one hand supporting Baba openly and secretly warming up to Raila's arch-rival deputy president William Ruto. What corridors could not establish is whether the men are acting as spies for Raila or Ruto or they are just looking for political survival. One of the politicians is said to be occasionally meeting the DP through Rutos right-hand man from the pastoralist community.
A renowned businessman from Nyanza is scared to death. The man who calls himself an engineer is afraid after he learnt that the dreaded DCI officers could soon pounce on him. This after his close allies were grilled by the DCI over the ongoing probe into the alleged loss of billions of shillings meant for construction of dams in Rift Valley. The man was particularly shocked to learn that the friends disclosed to the sleuths that he was part of the individuals who engineered and benefited from the dam cash.
Candidates snub 98 university courses