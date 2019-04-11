Corridors of Power

Is a flamboyant governor playing to the gallery with his anti-corruption crusade. The man known for bragging about him being the cleanest governor is in the eye of a storm following complaints from the elderly, mostly widows from the Indian community, who accuse him of presiding over a well-dedicated blackmail and extortion ring to disinherit them their property. The man takes advantage of numerous complaints from the community seeking protection of their property. He comes in as a helper but in turn demands protection fee. The man at times stages threats against the community so that he can jump in as a saviour. Some of the incidents have been reported to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission where he is said to have great influence on some individuals. The community now hopes the EACC boss Twalib Mbarak will ensure justice is done.