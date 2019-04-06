Corridors of Power

Is the electoral agency aware that one of the frontrunners in the Embakasi South parliamentary race was on Thursday hosting an illegal campaign rally at the heart of a populous slum in the Constituency? The politician, known to have deep pockets, assembled boda-boda riders and rode with them deep into the filthy sides of 'Kiaruben' slums where he treated them generously in the wee hours of the night. In what, perhaps, could suggest that the meeting was well planned with the endorsement from some senior security officers, a couple of other youths and civilian officers were stationed to keep vigil along major slum pathways to ward off any threat from opponents. Wasn't this rally held well outside the official campaign hours allowed in law? Why did some security officers offer protection to this illegal activity? Is the IEBC in slumber? These are some of the questions awaiting the electoral agency.