Ruto’s referendum plan, Navy ready in maritime dispute, Sonko’s threat: Your Breakfast Briefing

Deputy President William Ruto's allies have dared President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga to a referendum duel.
On Tuesday, they warned that they have the wherewithal to mount a massive campaign against the public vote which they claimed is "predicated on selfish political interests."
A political duel pitting Uhuru and Ruto would be an acrimonious end to the Jubilee marriage that has lately been roiled by vicious acrimony.
Kenya will defend itself from any aggression – Oguna
The government has maintained that it will defend itself from any form of aggression.
Through government spokesman Cyrus Oguna, the government on Tuesday maintained its stand that if forced to by the Neighboring Somalia, it will have to deploy its KDF troops to the disputed oil fields in the Indian Ocean.
Oguna was responding to claims that if Kenya parliament approves a motion to deploy KDF forces [in disputed maritime area], the Somali parliament will vote the following day to approve a motion removing Kenya forces from Somalia.
Aukot wins as court allows Punguza Mizigo debate
County assemblies can now go ahead to debate Punguza Mizigo Bill after a judge set aside an earlier order.
Judge John Mativo said he was compelled to dismiss the application for non- attendance. David Kamau Ngari who filed the case challenging debating of the Bill was not in court to prosecute it, the judge noted.
In his reply, Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot said those opposing Punguza Mizigo Bill ought to have waited for its enactment by the county assemblies then challenge it in court.
Sonko threatens to fire six executives, three chief officers for disloyalty
Top City Hall officers are no longer at ease after Governor Mike Sonko threatened to sack more than half of his cabinet for disloyalty and insubordination.
The flamboyant county chief on Monday said six executives and three chief officers have joined cartels that drain the county of development. His remarks have caused an unsettling effect on City Hall, as senior officials wait for his next course of action with bated breath.
Treasury seeks AG nod for release of 50 per cent county cash
Counties might after tomorrow access up to 50 per cent of their last approved revenue t0 ease a cash crisis that has rendered them dysfunctional.
However, the proposal by the National Treasury for the advance transfer has attracted a split over what to cite as the basis for the emergency share.
Acting Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani maintains they will work with Sh310 billion, but senators say the amount was revised upwards to Sh314 billion.
How being tagged ‘spy with a gun’ shook innocent journalist
Late in the evening of July 27 last year, former Kameme journalist Michael Mahindi was accosted by armed policemen in a Probox and a Ford Ranger while on his way home.
Mahindi, 35, stood accused of illegally having a firearm and posing as a National Intelligence Services officer. The potential consequences of this arrest were grave. If convicted, Mahindi could have faced up to 17 years in prison for both crimes.
Exactly a year since the incident happened, the lobbyist and media consultant recalled the dreadful night with sadness in his eyes. He says the sense of helplessness was overwhelming, and even though time has passed, the experience is still pretty vivid in his mind.
“It was around 8.45pm. I was wearing a grey T-shirt and a grey, striped short. The Probox, which was was driven ahead of me, stopped. Three police officers came out armed with AK47s. They ordered me out of my car."