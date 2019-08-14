Ruto’s referendum plan, Navy ready in maritime dispute, Sonko’s threat: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Deputy President William Ruto's allies have dared President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga to a referendum duel.

On Tuesday, they warned that they have the wherewithal to mount a massive campaign against the public vote which they claimed is "predicated on selfish political interests."

A political duel pitting Uhuru and Ruto would be an acrimonious end to the Jubilee marriage that has lately been roiled by vicious acrimony.

