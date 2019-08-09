Raila’s handshake project, DPP’s voluminous evidence, Absentee Joho defended: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Four presidents from East Africa are set to launch the Sh3 billion Kisumu port, one of the biggest projects initiated in Western Kenya after the handshake.
Seen as part of the handshake goodies, the facelift is expected to restore the glory of the once vibrant East Africa hub, an area previously perceived as deliberately marginalized by the state.
The Star has learnt that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will host the four heads of state, two of them his bosom friends, on Thursday next week in what will be a big day for the ODM leader.
DPP presents 500K-page evidence in Arror, Kimwarer dams case
The DPP intends to use over half a million-page documents as exhibits and evidence in the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal case.
In the case, former Finance CS Henry Rotich and PSs Kamau Thugge and Susan Koech alongside 25 others have been charged with abuse of office in relation to the Sh22 billion dams scandals.
Magoha's shocker to principals as EACC, DPP to probe schools' cash
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha now wants the EACC and DPP to be involved in investigating cash use in schools.
In new plicy proposals, Magoha wants the ministry's Directorate of School Audits and the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission to work together to unearth any shoddy dealings by principals.
Who's in charge while Joho 'plays' in the US?
If ever there was a case of bad timing, this was it.
Hours after a juvenile crime gang hacked at least 11 people, injuring them seriously, a video of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho went viral, showing him making merry in the US.
The attack on Monday night was the most brazen in the recent crime wave that officials have pledged again and again to combat and eradicate. They have pledged again and again to keep residents safe.
Six flaws undermining the Sh200bn Lamu coal plant
The spectre of a looming environmental disaster was not enough to deter the government from pursuing a Sh200 billion coal project in Lamu county — until the court intervened.
Still, the reality of its repercussions bears explaining to understand why environmentalists were up in arms about it. The coal plant, touted as a solution to the growing energy demands, is unreliable and costly after government officials and potential investors exaggerated figures.
Portland lay-offs to revive firm- CS Munya
The government supports the restructuring operation by East African Portland Cement Company, saying it will help it cut its costs and stand back on its feet.
“For the company to survive then it will have to go through the restructuring. It is a hard decision but has to be made because it is on its deathbed,” Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said.