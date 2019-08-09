Raila’s handshake project, DPP’s voluminous evidence, Absentee Joho defended: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Four presidents from East Africa are set to launch the Sh3 billion Kisumu port, one of the biggest projects initiated in Western Kenya after the handshake.

Seen as part of the handshake goodies, the facelift is expected to restore the glory of the once vibrant East Africa hub, an area previously perceived as deliberately marginalized by the state.

The Star has learnt that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will host the four heads of state, two of them his bosom friends, on Thursday next week in what will be a big day for the ODM leader.

