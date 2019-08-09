Four presidents to unveil Raila's handshake project

KPA managing director Daniel Manduku told the Star on Thursday the port will initially create between 100 and 200 direct jobs when officially opened.

"We are ready and all the equipment needed is on site," said Manduku.

KPA plans to make the port a regional hub for East Africa to serve Mbita, Homa Bay, Mfangango island, Muhuru Bay pier, Luanda K'Otieno, Usenge beach and Port Victoria.

Lake Victoria is the second largest freshwater body in the world with 13 ports.

Raila has keenly followed every step of the rehabilitation of the port and visited almost five times since the beginning of this year, pointing at how precious the project is to him.

Last Thursday Raila, President Kenyatta and DP William Ruto visited the port to inspect the progress of the repairs.

Raila’s allies previously accused Uhuru’s administration of continuing alleged deliberate marginalization of Nyanza, but that has now changed.

On Thursday, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said the makeover of the port was a clear testament that the handshake is working

“We are happy with the speed at which this project, among others, is moving. This is a clear testament of what the handshake between the President and the Prime Minister has done,” Wandayi told the Star.

He went on: “ This is one of the major projects that will not only open up the entire western region but will create employment for the thousands of youths and increase trade between Kenya and neighbouring countries.”

Raila has assured his Nyanza political turf that plans to revive collapsed industries in the region, including Kisumu Cotton Mills (Kicomi), are well on course.

The government is also setting up an industrial park in Muhoroni, Kisumu county, that is expected to create jobs and open up the region

Other key projects the region has received since the famous March 2018 handshake include construction of the Koru-Mamboleo road, Kabunde airstrip where Sh128 million has been allocated to pay off the landowner and Sh4 billion allocated to the blue economy.

The government has taken measures to the hyacinth that has chocked Lake Victoria.

ODM chairman and Suba South MP John Mbadi said all development projects earmarked for the region are all on course.

“We are happy with the progress made so far. The port, a major project in the region, is shaping up and we hope soon our leaders, the President and the former Prime Minister, will be commissioning,” he said.

A spot check by the Star showed workers from the National Youth Service and prisons clearing bushes around the port.

Security has been tightened with the gates locked to members of the public and thorough checks are done before one is allowed access.

Sources told the Star the Kenya Coast Guard has taken charge of security at the port ahead of the launch.

Officers manning the gates have been given strict orders not to allow anybody to take photos or videos within the port.

Structures around the port have also been demolished including the famous Lwang’ni beach, with traders losing millions of shillings without alternative places to go.

Kisumu Residents Association Chairman Audi Ogada said following the destruction and public outcry they expect the port once opened to provide opportunities for people.

“Our expectation is that the port is effectively managed to give employment opportunities to our youths and even chances to the business persons whose structures were demolished,” he said.

On June 14, Uhuru and Raila were at the port t to check progress and on July 6, the President made an impromptu tour after a two-day visit to Tanzania.

Uhuru also toured the Kenya Marine School and the dry dock where the giant MV Uhuru is docked. He held meetings with officials and was briefed on the project.

It is understood the President has ordered the repair of the 1,000-tonne and 91-meter-long cargo ship. And it was all joy for engineers and officials at the port as the MV Uhuru engine was switched on and roared for hours.

The Lake Victoria cargo ferry had been grounded for years. Kisumu residents are optimistic that once it starts operations, more jobs will be created.

Raila last month regretted the port which was once vibrant with ships docking every often, bringing goods from the neighbouring countries, was run down.

“Kisumu port was the biggest dry dock inland in the entire African continent where vessels such as SS Usonga, SS Nyanza, MV Victoria and MV Uhuru amongst others were manufactured. We want to see this happening again here,” he said.