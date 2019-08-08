Ruto on Mau evictions, Dams scandal revelation: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
A showdown looms between the government and Deputy President William Ruto's brigade as a massive eviction of settlers from the Mau Forest kicks off.
The Star has established that the government has already activated security personnel to kick out encroachers on the 46,000-hectare forest complex from next week.
Last year, the DP’s allies vehemently opposed the government’s push to flush out illegal settlers in the Mau complex, a move that split the government right in the middle.
Raila accuses MPs of lying about US trip, says organisers shared details with him
MPs on Wednesday protested against media reports that up to 85 lawmakers travelled to United States for a conference.
The angry lawmakers termed the reports lies and threatened to sue Daily Nation for tarnishing their names.
They threatened to disband Parliament's media centre and lock journalists out of the precincts of the House.
Inside push to reform how addicts are treated
The society has a habit of treating drug addicts more like criminals than the patients they really are. But leaders are now pushing for reforms that could change perceptions.
Pastor Jacob Muroki of the Jesus the Exalted Centre Church says the fact that the society has branded addicts criminals makes any efforts to rehabilitate them difficult, if not impossible.
Cabinet did not approve Kimwarer dam project - Ouko
The Cabinet did not approve the controversial Sh22.5 billion Kimwarer dam project, Auditor General Edward Ouko has said.
In his report, he said only Sh27.7 billion Arror dam was sanctioned by the Cabinet. National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale on Tuesday tabled the 2017-18 report in the House.
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau were forced to step aside after they were charged over the dams scandal.
Parliament exposed after member ejected for taking baby to debating Chamber
Parliament was yesterday under sharp focus over claims of not living to the legal requirement that organisations must set up special rooms for breastfeeding mothers.
This followed the ejection of Kwale MP Zulekha Hassan from the chambers for bringing her baby to the chambers for the Wednesday morning debate.
Hong Kong pursues trade, investment deals in Kenya
Hong Kong is exploring business opportunities in Kenya's manufacturing, logistics and real estate sectors in renewed efforts to deepen investment and trade ties with the country.
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council(HKTDC) is leading a delegation of 10 top companies, which arrived in the country on Monday,on a six-day business mission with a key focus on Nairobi and Mombasa.