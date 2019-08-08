Acid test for DP Ruto as Mau Forest evictions begin

While Maasai leaders have vowed to push for the evictions to conserve the Mau complex, their Kipsigs counterparts have warned against such a move without broader consultations.

Preempting the planned evictions, a section of Kipsigis leaders on Tuesday met Raila and reportedly asked him to reach out to President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop the operation.

Former Buret MP Franklin Bett told the Star that the planned evictions must be put on hold until the government strikes a long-term solution with the two communities.

“The first person to occupy the ranches was the Maasai and at that time it was not seen as the destruction of the environment. But it became the destruction of the environment when it was sold to the Kipsigs people,” protested the former cabinet minister.

He went on, “The ranches were sold on a willing buyer–willing seller basis. The seller is the Maasai while the buyer is Kipsigs. Why is it painful to be in those ranches but it was not painful for the people who sold it and who were there before?”

The ex-minister said that the government must dialogue with the two communities and ask hard questions on who approved the sale of land inside the ranches.

“We need to engage the seller, the surveyor, the registrar of lands and the buyer. Why are we directing our anger at the buyer alone? Why?” Bett protested.

Former Kuresoi MP Zakayo Cheruiyot, who also attended the Tuesday meeting with Raila alongside ex-Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto also warned against the planned evictions.

“As leaders of the region we want to be clear that evictions should be halted until there is a way forward, which must be arrived at after consultation with all the stakeholders,” he told the Star.

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto vowed to block any move by the government to evict people living in the forest.

The Chama Cha Mashinani party leader said the 2005 Hassan Noor task force report re-designating the forest cut-line was not binding.

Rutto said it was unfortunate that the government had resorted to mistreating people living in some parts of the forest yet there was no law guiding the process.

“What we are witnessing is an illegality because there is no law guiding us. That is why we are going to use all means possible to stop this ill-intended move,” he said.

He went on, “There is nowhere written that people living in a certain area of the forest must be evicted. Because there are now two cut-lines in the forest, that is why we are opposed to all this process,” he said.

But Raila’s meeting with Kipsigis leaders has put him in trouble with his Maasai backers.

ODM’s Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta warned that if indeed Raila had accepted to broker a stoppage of the evictions, “then he has betrayed the Maasai community”.

He said the Maasai community in Narok county has always stood with Raila for his stance to protect the Mau forest and asked the ex-PM to come clean on the alleged deal.

“Raila will have to choose between the conservation of the forest, the survival of the Maasai community and politics. But if they will manage to stop it, no one should bar anyone from invading and sub-dividing Uhuru Park,” Kenta told the Star.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina was set to meet Raila last evening over the evictions.

He said both the Kipsigis and the Maasais have encroached on the forest but all efforts should be used to remove the invaders “in a humane manner”.

“The Mau Forest is an important natural resource that we must all protect and that is why I’m mobilising resources so that we fence it,” he said.

Since 2005, the Mau forest eviction has been a sensitive matter. It was part of the reason Ruto, then Agriculture Minister fell out with Raila who was PM in the 2008-2013 Grand Coalition government.

The conservation of the Mau complex was a Cabinet decision but President Mwai Kibaki took a low profile as his Mt Kenya MPs ganged up with Ruto’s men from the Rift Valley to wage political war against Raila.

When Jubilee came to power in 2013, people in the South Rift region took the advantage and started invading the forest beyond the cut-line that had been put.

