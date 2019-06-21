Uhuru allies anti-Ruto plot, Wanyama warns Afcon rivals, Shilling still strong - CBK: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Operatives in Harambee House and others who ran President Uhuru Kenyatta's campaign are said to be holding meetings to counter Deputy President William Ruto's wave in Mt Kenya.

It is said that the operatives have brought on board some Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and heads of state corporations.

Their plan, according to those familiar with the plot, is to tame the influence of pro-Ruto MPs in the region while promoting the handshake between Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

