DCI sleuths in Dubai, Kenya late loan payments, Handshake kills NGOs: Your Breakfast Briefing

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations flew to Dubai on Monday night to record a statement from the representative of the United Arab Emirates' ruler about the Sh400 million gold scam.
The investigators will interrogate Ali Zandi, a representative of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Zandi also represents the Zlivia Company, a gold trading company based in Dubai. Its missing gold is reported to have been seized at JKIA in transit from the DRC to Dubai.
Kenya behind on paying Sh235 billion debt
Kenya is behind on its debt repayment for the current financial by over Sh200 billion, latest National Treasury revenue data shows.
The Statement of Actuarial Revenues and Net Exchequer Issues as at April 30 published shows that the country has managed to pay Sh635.3 billion in past 10 months against Sh870.6 billion set in the budget.
Huawei says Kenyan market unshaken despite US trade ban
Huawei Technologies has said that the business ban by US government and Google will have no impact on its market share and Kenyan government institutions.
Te firm's Southern Africa senior director Adam Lane said the company has been prepared for upgrade on its systems and recovery for such disasters since 2016.
How the 'handshake' disoriented the civil society movement
The political truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga early last year is to blame for the confusion in the civil society in the country, experts have said.
The CSO movements in the country had for a long time coalesced around personalities in politics besides aligning their agitations around the causes of the opposition.
Tuk-tuks to be banned from Mombasa CBD
Say goodbye to those ubiquitous black and yellow tuk-tuks in Mombasa's CBD.
And then say goodbye to matatus.
The city plagued by traffic jams will phase them out to decongest traffic.
The city has 10,000 tuk-tuks, half of them in the CBD.
The rickshaws are popular with residents but have been blamed for disrupting the natural flow of traffic at certain times of day.
CBK backs 5 banks in new affordable loan
Central Bank of Kenya has partnered with five local lenders to launch a mobile loan product targeting small and medium business operators.
Dubbed Stawi,the product will see customers offered unsecured loans ranging from Sh30,000 up to Sh250,000 with repayment profiles of 1-12 months, at an interest of nine per cent per annum.