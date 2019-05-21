DCI sleuths in Dubai, Kenya late loan payments, Handshake kills NGOs: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations flew to Dubai on Monday night to record a statement from the representative of the United Arab Emirates' ruler about the Sh400 million gold scam.

The investigators will interrogate Ali Zandi, a representative of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Zandi also represents the Zlivia Company, a gold trading company based in Dubai. Its missing gold is reported to have been seized at JKIA in transit from the DRC to Dubai.

