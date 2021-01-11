How Nyalani dam is changing the lives of Kwale residents

The once notoriously dry Kinango area in Kwale county, whose residents depended on relief food for survival, is slowly becoming self-reliant thanks to Nyalani dam.

Scenes of severely malnourished children are no longer there compared to previous years, when hunger wreaked havoc.

The perennial acute water shortage has largely reduced as domestic water can easily be accessed from the dam.

Residents have at least cut the chain of dependency and ventured into various agribusinesses stimulated by agricultural activities.

The Nyalani dam in Vigurungani was renovated in 2014 by the M-pesa foundation in partnership with the county government at a cost of more than Sh230 million.

Initially, the dam belonged to British colonialists back in 1952. It was built to offer a long-lasting solution to the area’s continuous harsh climatic condition.

The dam can produce 500 litres of water, enough to feed both locals and livestock.

It was re-identified by the Red Cross, who had established a programme known as food for work, according to Nyalani farmers’ cooperative society secretary general Johns Ngano.

“The locals used to be given work and paid after a week in terms of food or money deposited in bank accounts,” he said.

It now benefits over 400 farmers. About 107 acres are under irrigation, but plans to expand the farm are underway.

Previously, residents relied on seasonal rains, which were poor, but with the dam irrigation, farming has flourished.