Modern farming needs little rain or land — ‘Mr Agriculture’

OPPORTUNITIES IN AGRIBUSINESS

Realising social media is a powerful tool, Kirwa gained a lot of recognition in April 2016 after doing a lot of agricultural advocacy using the hashtag Agribiztalk254.

“Every Thursday, we had a guest who would discuss topical issues on agriculture,” he said.

In September the same year, Kirwa would be nominated for a Soma (Social Media) award, competing with big companies like Smart Farmer magazine, Shamba Shapeup, Mkulima Young and Amiran Kenya. He was the first runner-up.

Inspired that his impact had been felt, Mr Agriculture would later in 2017 realise there was a big gap he was not filling.

“We were not reaching out to farmers in mashinani. Not every farmer is on social media, and that is when I became a regular guest at vernacular radio stations to discuss agriculture,” he said.

He became popular among his listeners, such that they would call to seek advice, while others would invite him to their farms. “I did this because I wanted to change the narrative for those farmers,” he said.

The agriculturist would later bring in partners well trained in dairy, poultry and horticultural farming. They began the first-ever edition of the Nandi field day training at a friend’s farm.

Kirwa’s first trip out of Kenya was in 2017, when he attended an agricultural forum in Nigeria and represented Kenyan youths.

He would later in April get a short scholarship on Entrepreneurship at Michigan University in the US under a global programme on advancing women in agribusiness.

“In December, I decided I want to do more on horticultural farming. I had an idea where I wanted to establish a model farm. A farm where farmers could get training from and visit. You know, seeing is believing. When I advise them, I tell them come and see for yourself,” Kirwa said.

“I wanted to do modern farming. I wanted to teach farmers agriculture really doesn’t need rain but water. I wanted to change their perspective.”

In January last year, he partnered with an Israeli company, Green Arava, and set up the model farm in his father’s one-acre land in Nandi.

The model farm has a greenhouse and also operates open farming. He does irrigation, where he plants onions, kales, indigenous vegetables and tomatoes. Cucumber and tomatoes are planted in the greenhouse.

He pumps water from the river and uses drip irrigation, and, therefore, does not rely on rainfall, unlike most farmers.

Mr Agriculture did not incur any expenses, as his new partners offered agronomical support for the entire year.

Visitors have since been streaming to the farm, including the Malawian Ambassador, politicians and foreigners.

In 2018, he won the Young Entrepreneurs Awards in the agricultural category. In January this year, he was in Germany, talking about youth in agriculture in a global forum. The next month, he was in Botswana for the Mandela Institute for Development Studies.

In March, he was in Morocco for the Crans Montana forum, where he was a speaker and got awarded.

Mr Agriculture is now a consultant for big and international firms.