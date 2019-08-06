Ireland will speak for Kenya at EU, ease trade — envoy

A study by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in April found that a no-Brexit deal for the UK would see Kenyan exports drop by an initial $20.6 million (Sh2 billion), making it one of the worst-hit economies in Africa, which UK High Commission in Kenya has denied.

UNCTAD said Britain and its future trading partners need to expedite bilateral deals if they are to avoid the costs of exiting the EU without a deal.

Ambassador Quinlan also spoke on Kenya-Irish ties on trade, agriculture and education.

What will be the impact of Brexit on your country?

We respect the outcome of the referendum and the decision of the British people, but it wasn’t an outcome that Ireland would have wished to see. We really believe the EU is stronger with the UK in it. But now that it has decided to leave by the October 31 deadline, we have a number of real concerns.

One, around our economy, which might be badly affected if and when Brexit goes ahead. This is especially if there will be a hard Brexit — Britain leaving without an agreement. That will be a real challenge for Ireland because a lot of our exports go to the UK and, inasmuch as we have done a lot to diversify our market, there are still sectors that are doing big business with the UK. There is a lot of contingency planning going on around that.

The other is the peace process. There was a long-running and difficult dispute in Northern Ireland and thousands of lives were lost, and it is now more than 20 years since the Good Friday Agreement was signed, which effectively brought peace.

It did away with the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK. So when Britain leaves Europe, that border will be the EU’s only land border with Britain. That will be very challenging, given that so much work went into removing the border infrastructure, such as customs, to ensure seamless movement between Ireland and Northern Ireland. Our fear is that if that border is reinstated, it will threaten peace in the Island of Ireland.

But there will be some upsides, given we will be the only speaking English speaking country in the EU with Common Laws system, with a globalised economy, and maybe more international companies will look more to Dublin than London.