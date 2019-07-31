Man beats stage 3 cancer after wife fled with treatment funds

As cancer kills 90 Kenyans a day, including the high and mighty, a rare survivor story despite late diagnosis comes from Turkana county in the form of Timothy Lokaale, 28.

Lokaale, who lives in Katilu, Turkana South, got a medical report in 2017 indicating he had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer. He thought it was the end of his life.

The father of two and family breadwinner worked at Milima Tatu Dispensary in Turkana North as a counsellor in HIV care and treatment.

Lokaale was admitted to Lodwar County Referral Hospital on May 4, 2017, for a check-up after having unbearable stomach pains for a week, causing distress and loss of appetite.

An X-ray was done and doctors detected a tumour in the colon. It needed an operation to remove it and send it to Lancet in Eldoret for a biopsy by pathologists.

Lokaale hails from a poor family that practices nomadism, pastoralism and moreover depends on relief food from the government and humanitarian agencies for survival. On May 23, 2017, he was dismayed to receive the medical report from the pathologists that diagnosed him with stage III colon cancer at his youthful age.

His wife, relatives and friends, who were supporting him in the hour of need, did not expect such a medical report.

“I knew there was something wrong with my stomach. I had unbearable pain that I could not withstand. I really wanted to know what had been transpiring to my health,” Lokaale said.

"My dear wife, close friends and relatives hesitated to share the medical report until I demanded it for perusal."