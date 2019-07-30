The law is an ass? Tell that to donkeys with rights ignored

The arbitrary slaughter of donkeys for meat and skin without control or resource allocation towards conservation and research is contrary to the constitution.

Under the Meat Control Act (local slaughterhouse) Regulations, 2012; section 3 part 1 gives power to the Director of Veterinary Services to authorise operationalisation of a slaughterhouse through a gazette notice.

In article 46, 1, c, of the constitution 2010, protection of consumers health, safety and economic rights are guaranteed. In chapter 5, part 2 article 69, 1, a, e, g, h and 2 explicitly talk of responsible utilisation of natural resources, conservation of biodiversity and control of exploitation for the sake of future generations.

Under the subsequent article 70, the law allows for public legal redress against environmental damage without the need for proof of damage or injury to a person.

Under article 71, exploitation of any natural resource at the magnitude of the donkey meat and skin trade demands that there should have been a parliamentary approval before the trade was allowed to go on.

In the 4th schedule of the Kenya constitution, part 1, section 22 and 30 apply. The government has yet to show an intention to protect the animals and also to enact the veterinary policy, which is supposed to guide the exploitation of animals. This, therefore, exposes the country to the threat of loss of its national natural resource