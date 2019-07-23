Fish decline prompts Wasini to help restore coral reefs

In the early 1990s, Thureya Mohamed would smile all the way to her house in Wasini island, Kwale county. She was always assured of enough fish for her family. Those days, the coral reefs were healthy.

Then things changed. Mass bleaching occurred in 1998, 2010 and 2016. This occurs when corals are stressed by changes in conditions such as temperature, light or nutrients. They expel the symbiotic algae living in their tissues, causing them to turn completely white.

Experts blame this on climate change and human activities, such as dumping of waste, mangrove cutting and sedimentation.

Healthy corals provide shelter for many species of tropical animals that rely on the structure provided by corals for their homes, and others find food that shelters in the crevices of stony corals. Coral degradation, therefore, has consequences for those like Thureya who rely on fishing.

Before the bleaching, corals along the coastal waters occurred in shades of olive green, brown, tan and pale yellow. The more they bleached, the more fish stocks dwindled.