Painful relief: When girls resort to abortion

THREE PILLS, ONE EMERGENCY

The instructions were simple: three pills — one in the mouth, one in the genitalia and the third was, 'just in case.'

"I got the pills from my boyfriend's sister's friend. My boyfriend paid Sh2,000 for them. I bought fruits on my way home because I was not planning on leaving my house at all that weekend," she says.

She describes the hours before the abortion as nerve-racking, confusing, sad and extremely depressing.

"There is something my mind has completely blocked from that day. Sections of that night that I don't let myself remember," she says.

She took the pills, as instructed, at 9pm that Saturday and began to wait. At first, she thought she had done something wrong because nothing was happening.

"When the first jab of pain hit me, it was like the medicine was tearing through my uterus, the pain intensifying when it was time to pass a clot. It hurt. Badly," she said.

At one point, she began to feel movement in her uterus, and this was the most painful part yet.

"It was so much, for like half an hour, all I could do was cry and try not to scream because it was now around midnight. Sometimes I had to go the washroom and just sit there and bleed because of how intense it got," she says.

When the 'movement' was over, Akinyi passed her biggest clot yet before the pain subsided.

"After I couldn't sleep or eat, and I smoked marijuana and ate fruits for a week straight. I think I was traumatised because all I did was remember the pain and cry," she says.

"I drastically lost weight and it was very noticeable, so I told people the stress of graduation had gotten to me."

Akinyi and her boyfriend never talked about what happened because she says he will never understand what she went through.

"I was about a month along and I only talk to my best friend about it because she has gone through something similar," she said.

For Angela*, also 23, a few minutes after taking the second batch of pills, she was experiencing diarrhoea, vomiting, sweating and shivering.

She was sitting in her studio apartment, staring at the wall with pregnancy test in hand, and swearing.

"I made a pact with myself that I would never have sex again. I was done with the male species," Angela said.

Even before she took the test, Angela knew she was pregnant.

"I was not scared, I was not crying. I was sure I was pregnant and I was sure I wanted out. But the one thing that got me scared was the fact that I was alone," she said.

"I had been having unprotected sex and decided I did not want to have children, at least not until I was ready mentally, financially and emotionally."

However, she did not have the finances needed to procure a safe abortion, and the man she had gotten pregnant by had expressed interest in fathering a child.

"I had to ask the guy for money, something I didn't want to do because I feared his reaction. He wanted to have a child but to be honest, I had already made my decision," she said.

After a week of ignoring the situation, Angela says he finally gave her the money she needed for the abortion.

"I went to the nearest Marie Stopes I could find, and after the tests were done. I was given a pill there and carried four others I was to take the next day," she said.

A few minutes after taking the second batch, the 'horror' started.

"Then the bleeding started and I will never forget the amount of pain I was in. I thought I was going to die. Sleep was out of the question that night. I just lay there feeling the life coming out of my body," she said.

She finally drifted off to sleep at around 4am and was up by 7am the next morning.

"I still had to cook, shower, put makeup on and go to work, acting like everything was fine. And life continued from there," Angela said.