How team with quirky goal celebrations lifted youth from crime to world-beaters

The stadium at Kasarani had never been so full. Over 60,000 fans chanting and cheering Kariobangi Sharks on. A pressure cooker for Everton FC, who brought many of their big names from the English Premier League.

But the visitors didn't buckle. They gave as good as they got. It ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, and so on it went to the lottery of penalties.

Everton players were visibly tense as they took their spot-kicks. But for Sharks, the stage was set for comic relief. One scorer staggered to the ground like he'd been shot. Another pulled a hamstring, or so it seemed until he pranced away with lofty swings of the arms and legs. Much to their fans' delight, Sharks won 4-3.

They deserved their moment in the sun. They had come from far. Kariobangi Sharks was not conceived with competitive football in mind. It was meant to fight crime by keeping the youth occupied.

Eighteen years down the line, the objective has shifted to claiming the Kenyan Premier League and rubbing shoulders with the best in the CAF Champions League, the highest football tournament in the continent at club level.

Just like its founder Nick Mwendwa, the club, which won the international friendly last Sunday, has grown from a humble, grassroots level to join the elite.

Mwendwa, the Football Kenya Federation president, moulded the outfit from a group of rookies who used to train at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kariobangi North and named it Kariobangi Sportive.

The federation boss developed interest from their style of play and bought them a football, which attracted more players and helped form a team within a short time.