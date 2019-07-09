'Combatants' sheds light on Uganda's revolution

TITLE: Combatants - A Memoir of the Bush War and the Press in Uganda

AUTHOR: William Pike

PAPERBACK: 304 pages

PUBLISHER: Independently published, March 17, 2019

“It was my privilege to be part of the revolution,” concludes William Pike in his excellent book about one of Africa’s least understood revolutions.

It is a personal, well-written account of how much Uganda has changed in the last 30 years and how violent and torn apart it once was. It is not about Uganda today and the first parts were written over twenty years ago. For the younger generation, who often derides today’s somewhat discredited President Museveni, the book gives an inside story about the man himself and what happened. How did the international superstar and adored Ugandan leader become a president who today would only score around 30 per cent of the votes?

Why did he stay on as president and remove the two-term limit (kisanja)? That became one reason why Pike left Uganda and the newspaper New Vision after almost 20 years as the editor-in-chief. This book is essential to get behind the headlines and rumours to understand what happened. The author came to be part of Uganda and he is clear that the ideals Museveni and the NRM stood for, and in many ways still stand for, transformed Uganda for the better.

William grew up during the Cold War era in the UK, although he was born and had his first childhood years in Tanzania. It was a time when political left-wing activism among students was high. There were visions of a better, just world and, perhaps naively in retrospect, ambitions to be part of making it.

After a disappointing trip to Tanzania to see his childhood environment, Pike in 1982 started at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), where he soon met Ben Matogo, a Ugandan in exile. It would change his life forever. It began his involvement with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and led to his first visit to Uganda as a journalist and then to life in Uganda after the war and at the helm of the New Vision, Uganda’s government-owned national newspaper.

His trip to Tanzania in 1982 had a great impact on him. He had believed Tanzania to be a progressive, equitable and dynamic society. Instead, he found “it was lethargic and disorganised, with the state sector exerting a deadening effect over the entire economy”. It depressed him. The experience seems to have influenced the author’s own way of steering the New Vision and businesses later on.