Why Kenyans should protest against taxation

Third is manufacturing. If one peruses who are manufacturers in Kenya, they are not ordinary folk. They are very well connected individuals within the Deep State. For those unfamiliar with this term, the Deep State are individuals with grey hair disguised by dye, who have overall monopoly of power, despite being non-elected men and women. They have seats in what Kenyans call the ‘Kitchen Cabinet’.

Finally, there is the agenda of freedom from hunger and supply of food. So many Kenyans are starving today. Whether from Turkana to Mombasa, from Mandera to Migori, from West Pokot to Kwale, or from Wajir to Kajiado. So who is fooling who? Will people eat the Standard Gauge Railway, as depicted recently by a cartoonist in the dailies?

REVOLTING TAXES

In the early 1990s, there was a residents’ organisation called Karen-Lang’ata Association, in short, Karen-Ngata. This group of citizens refused to pay taxes to the then City Council of Nairobi.

They believed it was not in order to pay taxes for services that are not provided by the city officers. They instead put that money into a kitty to promote their own interests, such as take care of garbage collections, cleaning up their neighbourhoods, dealing with street potholes and such.

Governments are charging taxes for services. That has been a common norm all over the world, from Europe to Asia to the Americas. When in Europe, where many of us have been, including the politicians, some of whom have even been educated there, taxes are used to better the lives of their people. Taxes make someone enjoy free water in the streets, take bus rides for free, provide food stamps for the needy and unemployed, and so on.

In Kenya, contrary to the above notion, taxes are spent on imaginary needs of some politicians, such as house allowances, big motor vehicles, luxury of protection from the same taxpayers, and grandiose projects for delivery of some political agenda. Please note, not legacy. Former President Mwai Kibaki left a legacy, and it is not clear what these agendas are about!

LEGACY IS NOT CLEAR

In conclusion, may we state from the rooftops that legacy is not a Japanese Subaru. By the time 2022 approaches, in our prediction, Kenyans will have borrowed, under this regime, over Sh9 trillion. Again, remember we are currently running into a Sh6 trillion mark. Count three years from today.